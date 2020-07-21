2 / 7

Karan Singh Grover with Karan Patel in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: While Anurag and Prerna are the faces of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr Bajaj plays a pivotal role in the love story. Karan Singh Grover, who played the role in the show, decided to call it quits after being dissatisfied with the way his character was panning out. The actor was also not willing to come back to work amid the coronavirus scare. Hence, Balaji Telefilms loyalist Karan Patel stepped in as the new Mr Bajaj, leaving fans quite excited. (Photo: PR handout)