Thursday was a celebration night at Tusshar Kapoor's house. The actor and sister Ekta Kapoor hosted a pre-Christmas party for star kids and their parents. Thus, we saw not only Tusshar's son Laksshya Kapoor but others in attendance were Karan Johar's little babies - Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, Neelam Soni with her daughter, Kanchi Kaul with kids and a few more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)