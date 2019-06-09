Entertainment Gallery Toy Story 4 cast celebrates Best Friends Day at Disney World Ahead of Toy Story 4 release, filmmakers, voice talent and walk-around characters celebrated Best Friends Day at Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. Toy Story 4 filmmakers, voice talent and walk-around characters descended upon Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The cast celebrated Best Friends Day and posed with the characters at the amusement park. Later, the filmmakers and star cast attended the screening of the film. Filmmakers Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera, and voice cast members Tom Hanks (voice of Woody), Tim Allen (voice of Buzz Lightyear), Annie Potts (voice of Bo Peep), Tony Hale (voice of Forky), Keegan-Michael Key (voice of Ducky) and Keanu Reeves (voice of Duke Caboom) showed up at the theater to greet guests. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy." Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.