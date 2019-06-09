Toggle Menu Sections
Toy Story 4 cast celebrates Best Friends Day at Disney Worldhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/toy-story-4-cast-celebrates-best-friends-day-at-disney-world-5771795/

Toy Story 4 cast celebrates Best Friends Day at Disney World

Ahead of Toy Story 4 release, filmmakers, voice talent and walk-around characters celebrated Best Friends Day at Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Toy Story 4 cast celebrates Best Friends Day at Disney World

Toy Story 4 filmmakers, voice talent and walk-around characters descended upon Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Toy Story 4 release

The cast celebrated Best Friends Day and posed with the characters at the amusement park.

Toy Story 4 screening

Later, the filmmakers and star cast attended the screening of the film.

Toy Story 4 star cast

Filmmakers Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera, and voice cast members Tom Hanks (voice of Woody), Tim Allen (voice of Buzz Lightyear), Annie Potts (voice of Bo Peep), Tony Hale (voice of Forky), Keegan-Michael Key (voice of Ducky) and Keanu Reeves (voice of Duke Caboom) showed up at the theater to greet guests.

Toy Story disney land

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

Toy Story 4 celebrated Best Friends Day

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Passenger aboard Pakistani flight accidentally opens emergency door, several people offloaded
2 Sushmita Sen preps for her return: At 43, I begin again
3 In three months, bad loans under MUDRA in Gujarat rises by 34 per cent