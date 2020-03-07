1 / 6

Bollywood has registered a decent business in the first two months of 2020. Now, the total box office collection of the first quarter of the year will depend on March releases. The first release of the month, Baaghi 3 has got a fantastic start at the ticket counters. It has become the top box office opener with a collection of Rs 17.50 crore. Scroll to see the top five box office openers of 2020.