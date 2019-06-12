Toggle Menu Sections
Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves and others attend Toy Story 4 premiere

Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale and Keanu Reeves among others, Toy Story 4 releases on June 21. The film's world premiere was held on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The world premiere of Toy Story 4 was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The fourth installment of the Toy Story series releases in theaters on June 21. The premiere was attended by many cast members including Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves and Tim Allen among others.

Tom Hanks returns as Woody in Toy Story 4. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Hanks first voiced Woody in 1995. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, also attended the grand premiere in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Allen also posed with Buzz during the premiere and looks like they cheered on, 'To infinity and beyond!' (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves joins the Toy Story franchise with Toy Story 4. He plays Duke Caboom in the film. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Christina Hendricks of Mad Men fame joins the cast of Toy Story 4. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tony Hale plays Forky, the new toy in Toy Sory 4. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Toy Story characters Bo Peep, Woody, Forky, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear livened up the premiere in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

