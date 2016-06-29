4 / 9

The duo who are rumoured to be dating each other denied these speculations at the launch of T-Series single Befikra. “I am very comfortable on- and off-screen with Disha. I love her but as a friend. We are only good friends. We like spending time. We go for dance rehearsals together. I love to eat and so does she,” said Tiger, when quizzed about his equation with Disha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)