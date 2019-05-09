Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Ranveer Singh and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/tiger-shroff-raveena-tandon-ranveer-singh-5719632/

Celeb spotting: Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Ranveer Singh and others

Student of the Year 2 stars, Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Soha Ali Khan, Kim Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and a few others were clicked by our shutterbug.

Student of the Year 2 stars

Student of the Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday visited PVR Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

amrita, malaika arora

Malaika and Amrita Arora clicked post their workout session. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor

Our shutterbug caught Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor outside their gym. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan snapped post his dance class. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon dropped by Pali Village Cafe. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan attended a Crompton Greaves event. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kim sharma

We spotted Kim Sharma at a clinic in Bandra. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh on Thursday left for the Delhi schedule of '83. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ameesha Patel

Our shutterbug caught Ameesha Patel at the airport too. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar visited the Smile Foundation. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

