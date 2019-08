Tahira Kashyap's photo caption read, "Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Though I am rocking your school hairdo currently! And now I know how frido dido must have felt! And this picture - Well these were the days of looking like an ape in a pineapple costume and feeling like a princess! I pretty much was delusional! But as much as we all are obsessed with kings and queens, education taught me not just the difference between reality and fairy tales but empowered me to twist and turn and make my own ‘not so fairy’ tales. My short film #toffee was inspired by this really disturbing fact that 1 in 3 women in India are married before the age of 18. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart I nominate @ayushmannk @diamirzaofficial @iamsonalibendre @nehadhupia to share their childhood memories and take this ahead." (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)