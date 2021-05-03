1 / 8

Meenakshi Seshadri was among the reigning Bollywood actors in the 1980s. Known as much for her striking face as for her histrionics, the actor starred in films like Hero, Damini, Ghayal and Ghatak among others. Hence her exit from Bollywood in the late '90s left her fans upset. Seshadri is now settled in the United States, and though she hasn't yet announced her return to the movies, the actor keeps fans updated about her life through social media posts. (Meenakshi Seshadri/Instagram)