1 / 6

A few stills from the upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile have been released. Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh in the lead role, the film is based on the 1937 detective novel of the same name by Christie. A follow-up to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile boasts an all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. (Photo: 20th Century Studios)