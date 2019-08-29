Toggle Menu Sections
Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor turn heads at Zoya Factor trailer launch

Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor's trailer was launched in Mumbai. The film releases on September 20.

the zoya factor film makers

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor was launched in Mumbai on Thursday.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan looked dapper at the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing in red. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dulquer Salmaan photo

Dulquer plays Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team in The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sonam film

Sonam’s character is named Zoya Solanki in the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

the zoya factor

The film revolves around Zoya who turns out to be India’s ‘lucky charm’ during the Cricket World Cup of 2011. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

the zoya factor trailer

The Zoya Factor is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

the zoya factor film

The Zoya Factor also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Manu Rishi, Sikander Kher and Rahul Khanna in significant roles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sonam photo

The Zoya Factor releases on September 20. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

