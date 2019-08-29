Entertainment Gallery Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor turn heads at Zoya Factor trailer launch Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor's trailer was launched in Mumbai. The film releases on September 20. The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Dulquer Salmaan looked dapper at the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing in red. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dulquer plays Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team in The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam’s character is named Zoya Solanki in the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The film revolves around Zoya who turns out to be India’s ‘lucky charm’ during the Cricket World Cup of 2011. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Zoya Factor is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Zoya Factor also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Manu Rishi, Sikander Kher and Rahul Khanna in significant roles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Zoya Factor releases on September 20. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)