Toggle Menu Sections
Ajit Agarkar, Ajay Jadeja and Zaheer Khan attend The Zoya Factor screeninghttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/the-zoya-factor-screening-sonam-kapoor-dulquer-salmaan-6002942/

Ajit Agarkar, Ajay Jadeja and Zaheer Khan attend The Zoya Factor screening

Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, former Indian cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Ajay Jadeja and Zaheer Khan were spotted at The Zoya Factor's screening in Mumbai.

The Zoya Factor screening

The makers of The Zoya Factor organised a special screening in Mumbai on Monday evening which was attended by many celebrities from film and cricket world. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor at The Zoya Factor screening

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in red as she posed for shutterbugs at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dulquer Salmaan at The Zoya Factor screening

Dulquer Salmaan plays a cricketer in The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge The Zoya Factor screening

We spotted former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Khan with Ajit Agarkar at The Zoya Factor screening

Later, the two were seen striking a pose with former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ajit agarkar and ajay jadeja at The Zoya Factor screening

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar with Ajay Jadeja at The Zoya Factor screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sanjay kapoor at The Zoya Factor screening

Sanjay Kapoor, who plays an important role in The Zoya Factor, attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

angad bedi at The Zoya Factor screening

Angad Bedi snapped at the screening of The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android