The Verdict: Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait’s intriguing character posters

Manav Kaul plays the lead character of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. His character poster has him as a no-nonsense naval officer and the character brief reads, "Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, one of India’s brightest Naval Commanders, the blue-eyed boy of the powers to be, and the pride of the Parsi community, who was about to be the next Naval Chief! In 1949, he returned from England with a passion for western music and his English bride, Sylvia Nanavati. They settled in Mumbai and had a family with 3 children of theirs. In 1959, he returned home from the high seas to discover his wife’s betrayal. What he did after that, set a maelstrom rolling, in which the most powerful political figures, the topmost media, naval top-brass, and the brightest legal brains got involved. Then began a war of opinions, morals, and communities triggering off a case that divided India!"