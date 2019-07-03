Toggle Menu Sections
The Verdict: Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait’s intriguing character posters

With the new character posters of The Verdict: State vs Nanavati, the makers have raised the expectation from the show which is a retelling of the infamous criminal case of 1959, the KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra case.

altbalaji the verdict cast

The show boasts of a stellar cast including actors like Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait and others.

manav kaul altbalaji show

Manav Kaul plays the lead character of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. His character poster has him as a no-nonsense naval officer and the character brief reads, "Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, one of India’s brightest Naval Commanders, the blue-eyed boy of the powers to be, and the pride of the Parsi community, who was about to be the next Naval Chief! In 1949, he returned from England with a passion for western music and his English bride, Sylvia Nanavati. They settled in Mumbai and had a family with 3 children of theirs. In 1959, he returned home from the high seas to discover his wife’s betrayal. What he did after that, set a maelstrom rolling, in which the most powerful political figures, the topmost media, naval top-brass, and the brightest legal brains got involved. Then began a war of opinions, morals, and communities triggering off a case that divided India!"

elli avram web series the verdict

Elli AvrRam plays the role of Manav Kaul's wife Sylvia Nanavati and just like the trailer, she looks every bit gorgeous in her character poster. "A young Sylvia fell in love with Commander Kawas Nanavati and moved to India as his wife, where despite the equal voting rights, its women did not have enough voice in the patriarchal society. In 1959, the government had no representation of women in the cabinet. Sylvia devoted her days, being a perfect mother to her 3 children while Kawas was mostly away at the high seas and then she fell in love again! Only this time, it led to a murder. The society judged her for crossing the line while the nation debated the most controversial judicial case in its history," read the caption along with her photo.

angad bedi web series the verdict

Angad Bedi's character description reads, "Karl Khandalavala served as a pilot with the Royal Indian Air Force during World War 2. In 1959, he was practicing law as a hobby when he chose to defend Kawas Nanavati, in a case that had provoked government, media and naval officers of the country. #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati."

the verdict character posters

Viraf Patel, who was seen in TV show Naamkarann, will be seen as Prem Bhagwandas Ahuja in The Verdict. "Prem Bhagwandas Ahuja was a successful Sindhi businessman, with a taste for the best of cars, alcohol, and women. The suave bachelor hosted 'talk-of-the-town parties' back in the prohibition-era Bombay (now Mumbai), while his automobile showrooms across the city flourished. His sister Mamie Ahuja was his only family, and together they were involved in a lot of charitable work within their community. In 1959, what started out as an affair with Sylvia Nanavati, eventually led to his death and sparked a row between the Sindhi and Parsi communities; a communal war that continued long after his demise in a country of divided opinions," read Viraf's character details.

kubbra sait in the verdict

Kubbra Sait, who gained prominence for her role in Sacred Games, will play the role of Prem Bhagwandas Ahuja's sister Mamie Bhagwandas Ahuja. According to the description of her character, "Mamie Bhagwandas Ahuja was an active socialite and social worker. After losing her parents, her brother Prem Ahuja was the only friend, family and support that she had. In 1959, after her brother’s murder, her fight for justice began. She realised that she was fighting not only against the accused, but the opinions of people & media, as well as powerful political forces and the naval top brass too. She also gauged that the public prosecutor Chandu Trivedi may not be able to handle a case of such intense gravity, and roped in a sharp and fellow Sindhi lawyer, Ram Jethmalani to get justice for her brother."

sumeet vyas altbalaji show

Sumeet Vyas plays lawyer Ram Jethmalani in The Verdict. "Ram Jethmalani moved to India as a refugee after the partition. His initial win was against the 'Bombay Refugees Act' of India. He came into limelight in 1959, as the watching brief of the State Vs Nanavati case. #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati #StreamingSoon," read the caption of Sumeet's character poster.

