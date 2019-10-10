The Sky Is Pink screening: Vidya Balan, Kiran Rao, Vivek Oberoi and others attendhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/the-sky-is-pink-screening-vidya-balan-kiran-rao-vivek-oberoi-6061887/
The Sky Is Pink screening: Vidya Balan, Kiran Rao, Vivek Oberoi and others attend
The Sky Is Pink -- starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf -- had its special screening in Mumbai on October 9. Film's director Shonali Bose and actor Rohit Saraf were also spotted. Scroll to see all photos.