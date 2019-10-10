Toggle Menu Sections
The Sky Is Pink screening: Vidya Balan, Kiran Rao, Vivek Oberoi and others attend

The Sky Is Pink -- starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf -- had its special screening in Mumbai on October 9. Film's director Shonali Bose and actor Rohit Saraf were also spotted. Scroll to see all photos.

Shonali Bose

The Sky Is Pink's director Shonali Bose looked elated at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf posed for our shutterbug. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan

Our photographer clicked Vidya Balan at The Sky Is Pink screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunaal Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunaal Roy Kapur marked their presence as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nitesh Tiwari

Director Nitesh Tiwari was also in attendance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan's wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao also made it to the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela, Radhika Madan and Kubbra Sait

Urvashi Rautela, Radhika Madan and Kubbra Sait posed for a click. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi graced the event with his wife. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

