The Sky is Pink at TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Shonali Bose grace the event

The Sky is Pink-- starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf -- had a grand premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The actors and the director Shonali Bose were spotted on this special night. Scroll to see all photos.

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo with a caption that read,"A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience.... Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at #TheSkyIsPink world premiere at @tiff_net." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka added, "@shonalibose_ you are the true star of this film! #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur, as always, it’s been amazing collaborating with you. We’ve done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Shonali Bose replied in the comments section, "@priyankachopra darling. It was beyond fantastic directing you and collaborating with you. And you are pure magic in this film. Love you and miss you already." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar shared this image of himself with the filmmaker and wrote, "With the star of the show .. @shonalibose_ .. thank you for including and trusting me in your beautiful creation #TheSkyIsPink .. big big hug. @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @priyankachopra @zairawasim_ @rohitsaraf10 @tiff_net." (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar was also by his side on this special day. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram)

Priyanka at Toronto International Film Festival 2019's red carpet. (Photo: Roy Kapur Films/ Instagram)

Rohit Saraf looked dapper at TIFF's red carpet. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka had earlier shared this photo and written, "Tonight at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto we introduce #theskyispink to the world at @tiff_net. What an exhilarating moment...I could not be more proud of this film. Are we going to see you tonight??!! 💕 @shonalibose_ @faroutakhtar @rohitsaraf10." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Roy Kapur Films shared this happy click of The Sky is Pink cast. (Photo: Roy Kapur Films/ Instagram)

