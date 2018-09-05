1 / 10

The Nun seems to be another fright-fest in The Conjuring franchise that is based on Valak, the nun that we first saw in The Conjuring 2. Though she was dispatched to hell by Vera Farmiga's psychic Lorraine Warren at the end, The Nun will tell us her origins or at least the early days of her hauntings. The film is set in a Romanian abbey in 1952, where a young nun has committed suicide. To investigate the suicide, a Catholic church priest, Father Burke, arrives at the abbey and teams up with a novitiate.