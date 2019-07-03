Meet the voice cast of The Lion King

Toggle Menu Sections
Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is all set to release on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is a live-action version of the 1994 animated classic.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the live action version of The Lion King releases on July 19. The film is a remake of the classic animated feature that released in 1994 and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film features an exciting voice cast but for fans of the original, James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Donald Glover voices Simba in The Lion King. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Beyonce voices Nala in the film. Director Jon Favreau had earlier stated that Nala will have more to do in this film than the 1994 animated version. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The Hakuna Matata gang, Timon and Pumba, are being voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively. John Oliver voices Zazu. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The villain Scar is being voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor. The scheming Scar causes the downfall of Mufasa that forces Simba to escape. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Alfre Woodard voices Simba's mother Sarabi. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key voice the three hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari. The hyenas are a part of Scar's gang. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The young Simba and Nala are being voiced by JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph, respectively. (Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

