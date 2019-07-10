Entertainment Gallery Inside The Lion King Telugu trailer launch Nani, P Ravi Shankar, Jagapathi Babu and Ali launched the Telugu trailer of The Lion King in Hyderabad. The film releases on July 19. Nani, P Ravi Shankar, Jagapathi Babu, Lipsika and Ali launched the Telugu trailer of The Lion King in Hyderabad. Talking about the film, P Ravi Shankar, who has dubbed for Mufasa, said for him the best scene is when Mufasa explains the circle of life to Simba. Nani said he came on board The Lion King for his son. "This year, I am doing films for myself and my audience but I dubbed for The Lion King only for my son," said the actor who has voiced Simba. "I never thought I would voice a character for Disney. I thought visiting Disney Land is enough for me. This was a thrilling experience," Ali said. Jagapathi Babu, who has voiced Scar, said, "Tollywood is getting close to Hollywood, which is what makes me happy. I was scared how will I match Ravi Shankar. He is amazing." The Lion King, which is a live-action adaption of the 1994 film of the same name, will release on July 19 worldwide.