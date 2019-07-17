Karanvir Bohra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ridhi Dogra and others attend The Lion King screening

The Lion King is all set to release in India on July 19. The Jon Favreau directorial will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The screening of the film in Mumbai was attended by the voice cast including Asish Vidyarthi, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreyas Talpade. TV stars Karan Mehra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra and others also descended at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)