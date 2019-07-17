Entertainment Gallery Karanvir Bohra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ridhi Dogra and others attend The Lion King screening The Lion King screening in Mumbai saw the presence of TV stars Karan Mehra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra and others. The Lion King is all set to release in India on July 19. The Jon Favreau directorial will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The screening of the film in Mumbai was attended by the voice cast including Asish Vidyarthi, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreyas Talpade. TV stars Karan Mehra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra and others also descended at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Karan Mehra, wife Nisha Rawal and their son at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashish Vidyarthi voices Scar in The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shreyas Talpade voices Timon in The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunidhi Chauhan has given the vocals for Nala's songs in The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Singh actor Nikita Dutta clicked at the screening of The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbug caught Rithvik Dhanjani at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora graced the screening of The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani at The Lion King screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ridhi Dogra attended the screening of The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)