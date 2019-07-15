The Lion King London screening: Elton John, Vin Diesel, Meghan Markle and others attend

After its world premiere in Los Angeles, Disney's The Lion King held a screening in London. The star-studded event saw the presence of not only cast members like Beyoncé and Seth Rogen but also Meghan Markle, Elton John and Vin Diesel. The film is a live-action remake of the 1994 animated film The Lion King that featured a young lion called Simba who is driven away from home by his uncle Scar, who also murders Simba’s father and reigning king Mufasa. (Photo: AP)