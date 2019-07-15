Toggle Menu Sections
The Lion King London screening: Elton John, Vin Diesel, Meghan Markle and others attend

The Lion King's London premiere saw the presence of not only cast members like Beyoncé and Seth Rogen but also Meghan Markle, Elton John and Vin Diesel. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, releases on July 19.

After its world premiere in Los Angeles, Disney's The Lion King held a screening in London. The star-studded event saw the presence of not only cast members like Beyoncé and Seth Rogen but also Meghan Markle, Elton John and Vin Diesel. The film is a live-action remake of the 1994 animated film The Lion King that featured a young lion called Simba who is driven away from home by his uncle Scar, who also murders Simba’s father and reigning king Mufasa. (Photo: AP)

Beyoncé voices Nala, the lioness who later becomes the queen of Pride Lands when Simba is enthroned. Beyoncé has sung "Spirit" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in The Lion King. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Seth Rogen, who has given his voice to Pumbaa, came to the event with his wife and actor Lauren Miller. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z posed for photographers at the screening of The Lion King. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle also turned up at The Lion King's London screening. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry posed for photographers at the screening of The Lion King. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Legendary musician Sir Elton John graced the screening of The Lion King. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Elton John and husband David Furnish posed for photographers at the screening of The Lion King. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jon Favreau, known for kick-starting the MCU with 2008's Iron Man and also for directing 2016's The Jungle Book, also attended the event. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Vin Diesel descended at The Lion King's London screening. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

