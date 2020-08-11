1 / 7

The viewers of The Kapil Sharma Show will get to celebrate the Independence Day weekend with music composer duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. Salim-Sulaiman will croon their chartbusters on the show while revelling in the patriotic fervour. Kapil, as always, will entertain the audience along with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti among others. Scroll to see photos from the sets of the show.