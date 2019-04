Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) actors John Abraham and Mouni Roy will be the next guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The show also features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh among others. On the show, John revealed many interesting insights about playing a spy in RAW and shared tense moments he had while shooting for the film.