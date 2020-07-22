4 / 7

Archana Puran Singh shared videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. She captioned them, "We all met each other excitedly but couldn't hug. So made do with excited hellos. There's always so much FUN happening on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (even with all the stringent protocols.) And God. How I've missed it. So good to be back!" (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/Instagram)