Netflix's period drama The Crown returns with its fourth season on November 15. The series, which traces the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has grown exponentially in popularity with every season. In the last season, major cast members were replaced. Olivia Colman replaced Claire Foy as the Queen. Similarly, Tobias Menzies joined the cast as an older Prince Philip, taking over from Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter succeeded Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Here is a look at who's playing who in season 4 of The Crown. (Photo: Netflix)