The Archies Comics franchise is getting an Indian twist with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix adaptation. Called simply The Archies, the upcoming film stars Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter), Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. (Photo: Netflix)