Entertainment Gallery The Angry Birds Movie 2 screening: Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, Krushna Abhishek and others Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, who have voiced the hot-headed bird Red, Leonard and Zeta in the Angry Birds Movie 2, attended the special screening of the film. The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel to the hit animated comedy The Angry Birds Movie, is releasing in theaters today. But at a special screening, which took place in Mumbai, Kapil Sharma got to see the film along with his family and friends. Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh were also present at the event. Scroll to see all photos. To attract the Hindi audience, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has roped in Kapil since he enjoys a dedicated fan following in the country. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kapil has voiced the hot-headed bird Red in the film. He shared a group photo and wrote along, "Yayyyyyyyy 👏🤗 we just watched the #AngryBirds2 n everybody jus loved it 😍 go n watch with ur family. thank u @sonypictures @sonypicturesnetworks for making us part of this beautiful movie. #teamtkss #thekapilsharmashow @kikusharda @archanapuransingh 🤗🙏." (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram) Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath and mother were also seen all by his side on this special day. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram) Kiku Sharda has lent his voice for Leonard in the film. He came with his family members at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Archana Puran Singh was seen with husband Parmeet Sethi. She is also a part of Angry Birds Movie 2 as she voiced the character Zeta. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Kapil Sharma Show star Krushna Abhishek was seen with wife Kashmira Shah and their kids. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rochelle Rao and husband Keith Sequeira also attended the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) TV show Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih posed with the hot-headed bird Red. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bigg Boss 11 couple Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma also came to see the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)