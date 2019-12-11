6 / 11

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 brought back the success that the actor had been craving since 2017's Kaabil. The film saw its share of controversy after director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo storm. But before the release of the film, he was cleared by the producers following an internal investigation. Hrithik furthered his star status with War which released soon after.