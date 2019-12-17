1 / 7

The world premiere of Cats, directed by Tom Hooper, was held in New York on Tuesday. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson among others, Cats is a film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. The makers have used "digital fur technology" in the film to make the world of Cats come alive.