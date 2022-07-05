8 / 8

Aalo (2003) This film starring a stand-alone performance by Rituaprna Sengupta in the titular lead role, was also based on a short story. It followed the story of a city-bred urban girl coming to a village in order to take care of her husband’s rural estate and in the process developing lasting relationships with the women of the village. Beyond the simple and moving narrative, this film will forever be remembered for its deeply moving renditions of popular Rabindra sangeet numbers. (Photo: IMDB)