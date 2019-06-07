Toggle Menu Sections
Before RX100 remake, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty celebrate Eid with Sajid Nadiadwala

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala organised a Eid party at his office. Those who were present at the celebration included Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Nitesh Tiwari, Ahmad Khan and others.

ahaan shetty at sajid nadiadwala eid party

Before starting the shoot of Milan Luthria's untitled film, a remake of Telugu hit RX100, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty came together for Sajid Nadiadwala's Eid party at the later's office. The two stars looked lovely as they clicked photos with the team.

tara sutaria, ahan shetty photos

Ahan and Tara were also clicked together and going by the picture, it looks like both will make a good onscreen couple in the remake of RX100.

tara sutaria images

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in the film industry with Student of the Year 2 shared her photo from the party on her Instagram account.

tara sutaria and ahan shetty movie

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty were photographed as they indulged in a conversation with Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan.

sajid nadiadwala eid party

The others who attended Nadiadwala's Eid party included filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and director-choreographer Ahmad Khan.

ahmad khan at sajid nadiadwala party

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Warda Khan get clicked with their team during Eid celebrations.

