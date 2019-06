Actor-theatre personality Crazy Mohan passed away in Chennai after suffering a heart attack on Monday afternoon. An engineer by profession, Mohan started writing plays and later established his own drama troupe, Crazy Creations. Besides playwriting, he turned dialogue writer for multiple comedy movies. Creatively, Crazy Mohan was a force to be reckoned with as he wrote over 30 plays, appeared in over 40 movies and penned 100 short stories. (Photo: Express Archive)