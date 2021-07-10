Must Read
- Fuel prices hiked again; diesel nears Rs 90/litre-mark in Delhi
- Work from home seems to be 'work from Himachal', says police chief
- At Wimbledon, men’s final takes a back seat to England vs Italy
- Explained: Why Kappa variant of Covid-19 is less of a concern than Delta
- Godrej Aer Smart Matic review: Smart way to smell good
- Southwest monsoon revives; IMD predicts widespread rainfall over northwest India for next four days
- YouTuber Karl Rock, who earned Kejriwal praise for donating plasma last year, says blacklisted by Indian govt
- Seven more top athletes accuse TN coach of abuse, going back years
Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Ananya Panday: 8 celeb photos you should not miss todayUpdated: July 10, 2021 5:39:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UP population draft bill: Those with over two kids can't contest local polls, apply for govt jobs
- New Council of Ministers: 42% have criminal cases, 90% are millionaires
- EntertainmentHrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake
- EntertainmentWhen Sunil Gavaskar acted with Naseeruddin Shah in a 1988 film
- TrendingMan takes dog battling cancer on final trek pushing him on a wheelbarrow, photos go viral
- TrendingSachin Tendulkar dons chef's hat, wows fans online with cooking skills
- SportsCopa America final: Neymar vs Argentina, Messi vs Brazil
- SportsFormer India pacer Pankaj Singh retires from all forms of cricket
- OpinionFalling govt school enrolment is alarming and it needs to be addressed soon
- Shift in stand, WhatsApp accounts safe for now
- LifestyleHarbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy: A look at the new mom's pregnancy journey
- TechnologyOnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside Nord 2, company confirms