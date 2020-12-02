Top news
- Covid effect: Ed-tech firms corner $1.95 bn funds so far this year
- Pay Rs 1 lakh to BMC for not challenging standing committee rules, Bombay HC directs corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat
- Won’t allow any union minister in state if Centre does not address farmers' concerns: Raju Shetti
- Farmer unions begin talks with Centre; say no to panel, agree to revert with objections
- BMC official Yashwant Jadhav under scanner as audio clip goes viral, BJP demands his resignation
- Eye on high retail inflation, RBI may maintain status quo
- In name of conversion, UP ‘love jihad’ law targets inter-faith unions
- Watch: Man attacked with knife in Mumbai's Kurla
Meet ‘Chef Taimur Ali Khan’December 2, 2020 1:00:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Community service at Covid centres for those without masks: Gujarat HC
- Why farmers have time on their side to continue blockading Delhi's borders
- EntertainmentSarpatta first look: Arya looks menacing in Pa Ranjith's boxing film
- TrendingWatch: Texas boy who lost parents to Covid-19 gets surprise birthday parade
- Trending'World's loneliest elephant' Kaavan starts a new life in Cambodia
- SportsIndia vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: Pandya, Jadeja take India to 302/5
- Sports'India need to pick fight with Australia': Zaheer suggests increase in intensity
- OpinionCentre must carefully consider options, do the groundwork, close the communication gap
- Talks with Centre: Rabi sowing over, farmers have time on their side
- LifestyleJuno actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender: Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman and others congratulate
- TechnologyPremium segment demand actually going up: Qualcomm