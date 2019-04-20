Toggle Menu Sections
Have you seen these photos of Taimur Ali Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Farhan Akhtar and many other celebrities shared several photos on their social media accounts.

karisma kapoor babita birthday

Karisma Kapoor wished mother Babita on her 72nd birthday. Sharing a photo of her younger days, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom ❤️ we love you the most. Thank you for always reminding me that our fans are most precious. Back in the day, actors would personally autograph pictures of themselves and send it as a reply to all their fan letters. It was a personal gesture to reciprocate the love and blessings that were sent via fan mail. Non digital age 🙌🏼 #happybirthday #family #mom."

taimur, kareena babita birthday celebration

The Kapoor sisters, Karisma along with her children Samaira and Kiaan and Kareena along with Taimur Ali Khan, took a flight to ring in their mother Babita's birthday.

kajol daughter birthday

Kajol wished her darling daughter on Instagram by sharing a photo with her. "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow know that you will always be my heartbeat. ❤always," Kajol captioned the photo.

bharat posters

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared a poster of his upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat. In the poster, we see all the looks of Salman that have been revealed until now. He captioned the poster as, "Journey of a Man & a Nation together #Bharatthiseid."

farhan akhtar instagram photos

Farhan Akhtar shared a throwback photo from the shoot of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. "Snip snip Saturday. #throwback #zindaginamilegidobara #crewonthego #spain," he wrote along with the photo.

yami gautam vicky donor

Actor Yami Gautam penned a long note as her movie Vicky Donor completed seven years. Sharing a still of the movie, she wrote, "And that’s where it had all begun for me...forever grateful to @shoojitsircar da for being 1 of the best directors I have got to work with and making me your ASHIMA .. @juhic3 for your sheer brilliance as the writer that you are .. @ronnie.lahiri for being 1 of the most cool-headed producers.. @jogifilmcasting for taking 1 of my first ever auditions.. #Negi sir for cracking us with your subtle humour in between shooting the film... @ayushmannk for being my amazing first Co-star , even though u think someone else could have played Ashima😌🤪.. lovely @dollyahluwalia aunty .. spunky Dadi #KamleshGill ji.. sweet pishima #swaroopghosh ji ..the incredible lt.Jayanta das ji as Baba.. n ofcourse @annukapoor ji as the Dr Chaddha .. @veerakapuree as 1 of the most talented , generous and prettiest stylists ever ..a special mention to to Kumar ji for cracking us up with his not so subtle humour .. and Prashant , Tushar , Ritika n entire direction team - 1 of the best ever ... THANK YOU ❤️🙏🏻 #7yearsofvickydonor."

karanvir bohra photos

TV actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra wished his two daughters on their birthday with an emotional message. "Wait a minute, my lil ones are 2 1/2 years old!? 😱 I keep hearing from people that "spend these years with your children as time flies really fast." So so so true. One minute they are tiny tots, the next minute ...BOOM, "Dad I need your car, I'm going out with my friends." 🙈 I'm going to make the most of this time with them 🌻🌻 Happy #happybirthday my #sunflowers. #Dad already misses you being small! ❤️" he wrote on Instagram.

sara ali khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Got my eyes on you☠️🧿 🐶👮‍♀️"

