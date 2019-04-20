Have you seen these photos of Taimur Ali Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor?

Actor Yami Gautam penned a long note as her movie Vicky Donor completed seven years. Sharing a still of the movie, she wrote, "And that’s where it had all begun for me...forever grateful to @shoojitsircar da for being 1 of the best directors I have got to work with and making me your ASHIMA .. @juhic3 for your sheer brilliance as the writer that you are .. @ronnie.lahiri for being 1 of the most cool-headed producers.. @jogifilmcasting for taking 1 of my first ever auditions.. #Negi sir for cracking us with your subtle humour in between shooting the film... @ayushmannk for being my amazing first Co-star , even though u think someone else could have played Ashima😌🤪.. lovely @dollyahluwalia aunty .. spunky Dadi #KamleshGill ji.. sweet pishima #swaroopghosh ji ..the incredible lt.Jayanta das ji as Baba.. n ofcourse @annukapoor ji as the Dr Chaddha .. @veerakapuree as 1 of the most talented , generous and prettiest stylists ever ..a special mention to to Kumar ji for cracking us up with his not so subtle humour .. and Prashant , Tushar , Ritika n entire direction team - 1 of the best ever ... THANK YOU ❤️🙏🏻 #7yearsofvickydonor."