The Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu album

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are often spotted together on play dates.

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu photos

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most photographed star kids and when his little cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu joins him on outings, their photos go viral in no time. Scroll to see all the photos from Taimur and Inaaya's play dates.

Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Taimur

Kunal Kemmu posed with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shared this click of baby Inaaya and wrote, "Sunday vibes #lazysunday." (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

soha ali khan, inaaya

Soha Ali Khan seen taking a selfie with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are presently in London. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya photo

Kunal Kemmu shared this click and wrote, "Tim & Inni." (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan too shared photos on Instagram. "Reunited!! #timandinni #london," she wrote sharing this photo. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Inaaya

Taimur Ali Khan is holidaying in London with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Kareena-Saif taimur, Soha-Kunal inaaya

Last year too, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were seen in pictures together as Kareena-Saif and Soha-Kunal went for a vacation together. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

taimur, inaaya photo

"Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN," wrote Soha sharing this photo. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha-kareena

"En route Mumbai!!! #mommiesonthego," read the caption of this photo. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya rakhi

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year. "Hey you got a little something in your eye - oh wait, it’s my finger!," read the caption of the photo. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya rakhi

"Brothers and sisters ❤️#rakshabandhan," wrote Soha sharing this photo. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya rakhi 3

Soha Ali Khan wrote with this click, "Stronger together! #rakshabandhan." (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya carpooling

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also seen 'carpooling' once. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Taimur and Inaaya old photo

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu look so adorable. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

