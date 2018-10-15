Celeb spotting: Tahira Kashyap, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- No ‘good’ Hindu would want Ram temple at Babri site, says Shashi Tharoor; clarifies as BJP hits back
- MJ Akbar sues woman journalist who accused him of sexual harassment
- EntertainmentAlok Nath files Re 1 defamation case against Vinta Nanda
- Bill Clinton's affair with Lewinsky not abuse of power as she 'was an adult': Hillary
- CitiesGurgaon shooting: Judge's son declared 'brain dead'
- EntertainmentAlok Nath files Re 1 defamation case against Vinta Nanda
- EntertainmentBefore taking them back, let them come and apologise: AMMA hits back at WCC
- EntertainmentIndian Film and Television Directors' Association sends show-cause notice to Sajid Khan
- EntertainmentAlok Nath replies to IFTDA's notice; says he is not answerable to any organisation
- SportsICC Rankings: Umesh Yadav enters top-25
- SportsJayasuriya charged for breaching ICC's anti-corruption code
- SportsYouth Olympics: India hockey teams win silver medals
- TechnologyApple Watch Series 4 up for pre-order in India: Release date, price, variants, etc
- TechnologyAdobe Max 2018: Focus on cross-platform as Premiere Rush CC, Photoshop CC and Project Gemini for iPad are announced
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi 6S leaked benchmark reveals Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 9 Pie
- LifestylePrince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child
Advertisement