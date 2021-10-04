PANDORA PAPERS
- After Panama, it’s Pandora: facing regulatory heat, elite Indians find new ways to ringfence wealth in secret havens
- Explained: Why do the Pandora Papers matter?
- Sachin Tendulkar, wife, her father, had BVI company, wound up after Panama expose
- What ‘bankrupt’ Anil Ambani didn’t tell: his $1.3-billion web of offshore firms
- Before Nirav Modi fled, sister founded offshore firm to act as trust protector
- Jackie Shroff linked to New Zealand trust, BVI firm, Swiss bank account
- Held for fraud, Ajit Kerkar of Cox and Kings linked to offshore firms
- Iqbal Mirchi family expands offshore empire, with links to ex-Pak General
- Samir Thapar owns BVI firm holding ‘non-promoter’ stake in JCT Ltd
- Putin image-maker’s role in billion-dollar cinema deal hidden offshore
- PM Imran Khan promised ‘new Pakistan’ but members of his inner circle secretly moved millions offshore
- While foreign aid poured in, Jordan’s King Abdullah funnelled $100m through secret companies to buy luxury US, UK homes
October 4, 2021 11:52:32 am

- Offshore entities of Kiran Mazumdar's spouse have Biocon shares, $85 million
