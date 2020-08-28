1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 33, Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, is still the most-watched Indian television show. It's followed by Rupali Ganguly's serial Anupamaa, and sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dance reality show India's Best Dancer and supernatural drama Naagin 5 also made it to the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus is still the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.



NOTE: Impressions in 000s