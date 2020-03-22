COVID19
- Coronavirus: Days after partying, visiting malls, Andhra man tests positive
- Tourist free of coronavirus dies of heart failure; panic in Bhilwara
- Odisha: AIIMS doctors accuse senior of hiding son’s COVID-19 status
- Case in a Mumbai slum: Officials hit tracking hurdle
- Horoscope Today, March 21, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- Janata curfew should be extended for two weeks: Dr Arvind Kumar
- Coronavirus: Stranded in Iran, Indian fishermen await rescue
- Punjab to put notices on doors of those quarantined; addresses, names online
- Give mid-day meals or food security allowance, Centre tells states
- Kerala reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases, state’s total now 40
- Delhi: As fear spreads, educational institutions extend shutdown beyond March
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spreads awareness about coronavirus through WhatsApp stickersPublished: March 22, 2020 8:40:32 am
- Govt clears coronavirus tests for more, guidelines to rope in private labs
- What a fast-spreading virus mean to an already slowing economy
