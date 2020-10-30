4 / 7

Asit Kumarr Modi, creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in a statement said, “It felt great to be appreciated and lauded on one of India’s best talent shows. My entire team and I were delighted to be part of the show and to share our success with them. The participants on the show showered us all their love and who, by the way, are such fantastic talents! India’s Best Dancers has brought together some of the finest dancers from across the country, which is a commendable feat. We had such a great time with the contestants, the judges and the hosts who felicitated us and made our day really special by celebrating the recent completion of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s 3000 Happysodes." (Photo: PR)