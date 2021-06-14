Latest news
- Jairam Ramesh: Have more respect for guy in BJP for 40 yrs, than a Congressman who joins BJP
- NCB raids Mumbai bakery, arrests 3 for selling cakes laced with marijuana and pot
- Adani shares fall after NSDL freezes foreign funds' accounts
- CBSE Class 12: Students may be marked on pre-Boards, Class 11 and 10 results
- Explained: Who is Naftali Bennett, the new Prime Minister of Israel?
- Who will finish Sushant Singh Rajput's sweet song of life now?
- Nirmal Milkha Singh dies of Covid: ‘She has been the biggest trophy for me’
Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Moscow vacationJune 14, 2021 4:14:14 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Man transporting bovines killed by mob in Rajasthan
- LJP MPs revolt against Chirag Paswan; Pashupati Paras elected as leader
- EntertainmentKannada actor Sanchari Vijay has 'brain failure', family to donate his organs
- EntertainmentKanika Dhillon gets Taapsee Pannu's support as she slams Navjot Gulati for sexist comment
- Trending'Third wave of cars': Netizens react on viral video of tourists flocking to Shimla as Himachal eases Covid restrictions
- Trending‘A gift to a great supporter’: Novak Djokovic gifts French Open winning racket to fan, his reaction wins internet
- SportsNirmal Milkha Singh dies of Covid: ‘She has been the biggest trophy for me’
- SportsNovak Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas at French Open to win 19th major
- OpinionViews on Central Vista project are polarised along political lines
- In defence of GDP as a measure of economic growth
- LifestyleMonuments, museums to reopen from June 16
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord CE review: Making a OnePlus for the masses