Celeb spotting: Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and others

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Tiger Shroff among others were clicked by our photographer in Mumbai today.

Saand Ki Aankh

The trailer launch of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh was held in Mumbai today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Tushar Hiranandani

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu posed with Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar got emotional at the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saand Ki Aankh cast

The Saand Ki Aankh team posed for a click. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend Patralekha snapped on a day out. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra clicked at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff

Our photographer spotted Tiger Shroff in Khar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

