Latest news
- Delhi HC calls out misuse of UAPA, raises bar for State to slap terror tag
- Google asks police to get court order for chat details on JNU clash
- Too difficult to change anything with people at SAI or AFI: India’s javelin coach Uwe Hohn
- After losing parents to Covid, Surat siblings now fend for themselves
- With ‘expulsions’ on both sides, LJP is split wide open
- Lagaan XI reveals how Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker made their dream project
Taapsee Pannu rocks a saree in Moscow, shares more photos from her vacationJune 16, 2021 3:20:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- What Twitter’s ‘failure to comply’ with Govt guidelines means
- CitiesUAPA case: Delhi Police moves SC against bail to three student-activists
- EntertainmentVeteran actor Chandrashekhar dies at 97
- EntertainmentLoki episode 2 recap: The God of Mischief you don't know
- TrendingDog trainer almost crushes Boston terrier at Westminster Dog Show. Watch video
- Trending'Who doesn't do that?': This hilarious exchange between siblings has netizens cracking up
- SportsBombay HC sets aside arbitration award that directed BCCI to pay over Rs. 4800 cr to Deccan Chargers
- SportsAs Mithali & Co play first Test in 7 years, it may herald mainstreaming of women’s cricket
- OpinionDelhi HC verdict underlines the political dimensions, repressive nature of mass incarceration
- HC calls out misuse of UAPA, raises bar for State to slap terror tag
- Lifestyle'I am a huge fan of many Indian dishes; 'dal' will always have my heart': Melissa Leong
- TechnologyWindows 11: Everything we know so far about next Windows update