- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Ten-fold jump in Rajasthan MNREGS numbers, more than double in Maharashtra as curbs ease
- Highest cases in Maharashtra in 21-30 age group
- Govt changing law to stop attacks on health workers: 7-year jail, Rs 5 lakh fine
- Affluent in OBC, SC/ST not letting quota benefits trickle down, review lists: Bench
- Central teams blame state for impasse, say officials elusive
- Step up testing, quarantining in slums: Centre to Maharashtra govt
- Vikram S Mehta on crude oil price dive: ‘It’s the death knell for the oil industry’
Celebrity social media photos: Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy and othersPublished: April 23, 2020 7:18:06 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesMamata accuses Governor of transgressing constitutional dharma, norms of decency
- No new cases in 12 dists in last 28 days, says Health Ministry
- EntertainmentArivum Anbum song: Kamal Haasan reminds us only wisdom and love can protect human race
- EntertainmentTheatre personality Usha Ganguli passes away
- Trending'Captain Jadugar': Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur's magic trick has desi fans stupefied
- TrendingJournalist dodges falling lights during live broadcast, receives praise on social media
- SportsLower rung gets a helping hand from tennis bodies
- SportsAvengers of 1964 who reclaimed gold in last Tokyo Olympics
- OpinionPost lockdown, India’s economy should not lapse into ‘permit raj’
- Why US’s offer of financial aid to Greenland has angered Denmark
- LifestyleYou can also make carrot cake like Janhvi Kapoor; try this recipe
- TechnologyApple dominated truly wireless earbuds market in India last year