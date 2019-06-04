Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others

Celeb spotting: Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen hitting the gym in Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu photo

Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting her upcoming film Game Over. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan photo

Kartik Aaryan posed for shutterbugs outside his gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora too hit the gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar promoted their Amazon Prime Video's original web series Mind The Malhotras in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor photo

Janhvi Kapoor clicked outside her gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan at an event

Soha Ali Khan lend support to a World Environment Day event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

