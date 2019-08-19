Entertainment Gallery Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy posters: Here’s a look at all the characters Ahead the release of Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy teaser, the makers shared the character posters of all the actors in the film. The teaser of the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy will release on August 20. Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of the film introduced the characters of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah with their look posters. Chiranjeevi will be seen as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, India's first-ever rebellion against the British. Amitabh Bachchan plays Gosaayi Venkanna, the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy's freedom struggle. Jagapathy Babu plays Veera Reddy in the magnum opus. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as Raaja Pandi, the ferocious fighter and soul of Narasimha Reddy’s army. Sudeep plays Avuku Raju, the ambitious leader and nemesis of Narasimha Reddy, who joins the forces in the revolt against the British rule. Tamannaah will portray the role of Lakshmi, the ultimate strength of Narsimha Reddy. Tamannaah will portray the role of Lakshmi, the ultimate strength of Narsimha Reddy.