Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy posters: Here’s a look at all the characters

The teaser of the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy will release on August 20. Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of the film introduced the characters of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah with their look posters.