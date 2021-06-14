3 / 11

Varun Kumar, one of Sushant's friends from college, posted some photos from their days together. "I am new to Instagram or most of social media but I will try. Sushant and I are friends from college. We started in 2004 batch at DCE and we were roommates for most of the time he was in Delhi. We shared so much, had insane amount of fun, and grew up together. So much so, that we were ready to chase our dreams for life, and for that he moved to Mumbai and life took me to US. He spoke about wanting to meet me in his dream list. I also wanted to meet him badly. And I was hoping we will meet at some point and relive our memories! I never expected that he can be snatched away from my life like this at the age of 34. I will never be able to describe the friendship we share and the pain I am in today," he shared in September last year. (Photo: varundce87/Instagram)