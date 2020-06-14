- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- May 19-June 7, Delhi: A Covid diary
- Gilead's remdesivir now part of India's Covid treatment protocol, but licences for 6 firms are stuck in red tape
- Karnataka among top in testing contacts: Jan-April study by ICMR
- AAP changes its line: make testing open to all, only way to check
- IPL looks at first step back to ground — behind closed doors
- Only 30% migrants have ‘no intention’ to leave Gurgaon: Study
Sushant Singh Rajput is no more: A pictorial tribute to the Bollywood actorPublished: June 14, 2020 3:36:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Testing to be tripled, 500 railway coaches to be provided to Delhi: Shah
- India no longer a weak country, won't compromise: Rajnath Singh on China border row
- EntertainmentActor Sushant Singh Rajput kills himself
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020): Celebrities mourn Bollywood actor's demise
- Trending'My own way of creating awareness': Man in Kerala worships 'Corona Devi'
- TrendingPakistani news anchors promoting juice brand on air has netizens in splits
- SportsIPL looks at first step back to ground — behind closed doors
- SportsBCCI defends cricketers on failure to update whereabouts with NADA
- OpinionInstead of lies and half-truths, it would be better if PM apologises for terrible suffering millions have endured
- India coronavirus numbers explained: Cases go north in Himalayan region
- LifestyleWhy do Indian-Americans dominate the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US?
- TechnologyHow to hide that messy room background during a video call