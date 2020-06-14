1 / 8

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, killed himself on Sunday. His death has left the entire film and television industry in shock. The actor last appeared in Netflix film Drive where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez. Singh started his career with Star Plus' show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and gained prominence after playing the lead role of Manav Deshmukh in ZEE TV show Pavitra Rishta. Here is a look back at his life and career. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)