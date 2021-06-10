3 / 18

His dreams included sending 100 kids to a NASA workshop. "When I was a kid I really wanted to be an astronaut but I did not know where to go. I always wanted to go NASA but was declined again and again, so I got myself a really powerful telescope, which can zoom in on any creator on a bright moon night. It was two years back that I had a chance to go to NASA and I did a small workshop there. One year later I sent two kids to NASA, they were very bright kids and one of them won a gold medal there and he now trains to become an astronaut. I am now planning to send at least 100 kids this time to NASA," Sushant had said in an interview. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)