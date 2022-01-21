Must Read
- ‘Women are the original migrants; they have to migrate to a new family after marriage’
- 'Reservation not at odds with merit': Supreme Court upholds 27% OBC quota in NEET
- Army in touch with PLA over missing Arunachal youth; Rahul calls PM's silence cowardly
- PM Narendra Modi: Attempts being made to ‘tarnish’ India’s image
- CBI books 8 EPFO employees in Mumbai for Rs 18.97-crore fraud
- Karnataka Bajrang Dal leader who gave hate speech held for murder
- Mayank Kumar: ‘Ed-Tech firms came up with code of conduct as malpractices creep in’
Sushant Singh Rajput birthday anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the passionate actorJanuary 21, 2022 4:03:19 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Priyanka Gandhi declares herself as Congress face in UP, evasive on contesting poll
- Election Live: Shiv Sena ties up with TMC in Goa
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone on shooting intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: 'It wasn't easy, not explored in Indian cinema before'
- EntertainmentRhea Chakraborty posts goofy video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary: 'Miss you so much'
- TrendingAnand Mahindra was an aspiring filmmaker once, was Mira Nair's senior at Harvard
- Trending'This is priceless': Video shows Beatles producer George Martin revealing why he signed the band
- SportsIND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates
- OpinionWhy Kohli will survive, even without his crown
- OpinionThe formal economy – and not just the informal sector – is in distress
- Kerala’s new norms for imposing Covid restrictions
- LifestyleBritish Vogue controversy: Cover featuring Black models criticised for catering to the 'white gaze'
- TechnologyCultbike review: The smart bike that goes beyond spinning